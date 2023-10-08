Nacua secured seven of 11 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles. He also fumbled once.

There was much speculation about how much the return of Cooper Kupp from a hamstring injury would slow down the rookie phenom's record-setting receiving pace. Nacua provided reason for optimism with another highly productive game, his fourth with double-digit targets, and for the second straight week found pay dirt when he beat James Bradberry in the end zone and made a difficult catch for a 22-yard touchdown. Kupp and Nacua accounted for nearly two-thirds of Matthew Stafford's total targets, and Nacua's ascent into fantasy stardom doesn't seem like it'll be affected much with Kupp's return, at least through one game. The Rams get a Cardinals defense in Week 6 that just allowed Ja'Marr Chase to break out with a huge 15-192-3 line, which should keep the good times rolling for the talented rookie.