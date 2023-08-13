Nacua secured three of five targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday night.

The highlight of the rookie fifth-round pick's night was an 11-yard scoring grab from the arm of fellow first-year player Stetson Bennett with 1:48 remaining in the first half. Nacua's target tally was also the third highest of the night for the Rams, making it a solid debut all around. Nacua's competition for the No. 3 receiver role, Tutu Atwell, didn't see any action Saturday, but he put some encouraging play on film last season and could jump into the fray during the Rams' second preseason game next Saturday night against the Raiders.