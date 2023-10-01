Nacua secured nine of 10 targets for 163 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime victory against the Colts.

The rookie sensation already locked in a respectable fantasy performance before the overtime period began, but Nacua put the team and an ailing Matthew Stafford on his back after that. The final play of the game saw Nacua catch a pass from Stafford then juke through two Colts defenders to find pay dirt and make first career touchdown a game winner, to boot. Through four games, Nacua has an absurd 39-501-1 receiving line and has earned his place as one of the biggest diamonds in the rough of this season for fantasy managers. Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is returning to practice next week and has a chance to play in Week 5, but after such a monster performance through the first month his career, Nacua has likely locked in a role as a weekly producer for the Rams.