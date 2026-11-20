Coach Sean McVay revealed Friday that Nacua (knee) had surgery to repair his MCL on Tuesday and is on track to miss a couple of months, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Given that timetable, Nacua -- who is already on injured reserve -- could be out for the rest of the regular season, a huge blow to the Rams' pass-catching corps going forward. In his continued absence, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith are the team's healthy options at WR, though fellow starter Davante Adams (hamstring) is believed to be targeting a return in Week 12, following the team's bye.