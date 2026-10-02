Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua (hip) won't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Nacua has missed the last two games due to a hip injury, but he's poised to return to action in Week 4 after taking part in all three practice sessions this week. McVay relayed to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com on Friday that while Nacua "looked sharp" Thursday, the Rams are still honing in on exactly what kind of workload the wide receiver will be able to handle. In any case, fantasy managers can exhale now that Nacua again is available to game-day lineups.