Nacua is welcoming Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to the Rams' receiving corps for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Kupp sidelined for the first four games of the campaign, Nacua has been off and running as quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite receiver, turning a whopping 52 targets into 39 catches for 501 yards and one touchdown. Now that Kupp is off IR and ready to roll, Nacua figures to experience a downturn in looks from Stafford, but the rookie fifth-round pick also may be able to approach his early pace as a pro with more advantageous matchups. Nacua will be looking to produce against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed the 18th-most YPC (7.8) to opposing wideouts this season.