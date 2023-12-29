Nacua will miss Friday's practice with a hip injury and be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants, but coach Sean McVay said the wide receiver is still expected to play, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports that Nacua is dealing with tightness in his hip -- something he figures to play through with Los Angeles battling for a wild-card spot. The rookie sensation has been listed with shoulder, knee, rib and oblique injuries this year, but ultimately he's taken on at least 40 snaps and seven targets in each of the Rams' 15 games to date. He needs 147 receiving yards over the final two weeks to break Bill Groman's all-time rookie record (1,473 in 1960), while 129 yards would give Nacua the post-merger record set by Ja'Marr Chase (1,455) two years ago.