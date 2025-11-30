Nacua caught six of nine targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

Davante Adams was on the other end of both of Matthew Stafford's TD passes on the day, but Nacua led the Rams in catches and targets. Nacua has hauled in at least five passes in five straight games since returning from an ankle sprain in Week 9, racking up a 32-403-2 line on 42 targets over that stretch. The third-year wideout will look to keep rolling in a Week 14 divisional clash with the Cardinals.