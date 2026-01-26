Nacua corralled nine of 14 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown while gaining four yards on his only carry in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Nacua paced the Rams in targets, receptions and yards from scrimmage in an impressive individual effort that wasn't enough to lift his club past the NFC Championship Game in 2025. The fantasy stud overcame the complexity of incorporating another superstar wideout into the mix when Davante Adams signed with Los Angeles this past offseason. Nacua maintained his elite status while posting career bests in catches (129), touchdowns (11) and total yardage (1,820) across 16 regular-season appearances. The 2023 fifth-round pick has already surpassed all expectations through three seasons in the pros, and there is little reason to believe that Nacua can't continue to deliver both on the field and for fantasy managers in 2026.