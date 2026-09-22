Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain if Nacua (groin) will be available for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports. "I'm not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week," McVay said of Nacua. "I'm hopeful that he'll play.... If he's ready to go, great. If not, then we'll continue to roll."

Nacua was inactive for Monday's 28-6 win over the Giants due to groin soreness, an issue that kept him from practicing Friday and Saturday. Though McVay is hopeful that the star wideout's absence will be contained to one game, Nacua's status for Week 3 will be murky until he's able to get back on the practice field. While Nacua was sidelined for the Week 2 win, Davante Adams stepped in as quarterback Matthew Stafford's top target and finished with a magnificent 8-195-2 receiving line.