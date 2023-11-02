Nacua (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua seemingly has had a preternatural rapport with Matthew Stafford since making his pro debut Week 1, reeling in 61 of 89 targets for 795 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Even with Cooper Kupp back in action as of Week 5, Nacua still has put up a 22-294-1 line on 37 targets over the last four contests. As the Rams prepare for a Week 9 visit to Green Bay, both Nacua and Stafford are dealing with health concerns, but the wide receiver at least has been able to log back-to-back capped sessions, while the quarterback hasn't mixed into drills yet due to a sprained UCL in his right thumb. Nacua's tending to some swelling in his knee, and Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game. Assuming Nacua does suit up, he could be on the receiving end of passes from Brett Rypien if Stafford doesn't gain clearance to play.