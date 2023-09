Nacua (oblique) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Nacua is no stranger to injury reports to begin his career due to a lingering oblique issue. It hasn't stopped him from producing on game days considering his 30-338-0 line on 42 targets through three contests. Nacua now will have two opportunities to get back to full this week before the Rams potentially hand him a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.