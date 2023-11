Nacua caught three of seven targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Nacua has now failed to top 45 yards in three of his last four outings. Sunday's performance came with backup Brett Rypien under center, resulting in merely 130 yards through the air. Nacua's stock would figure to benefit if usual starter Matthew Stafford (thumb) is cleared to return following the Rams' bye week.