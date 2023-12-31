Nacua (hip) is active for Sunday's game at the Giants, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nacua missed Friday's practice and was deemed questionable by the Rams, but ahead of Sunday's contest coach Sean McVay told Klein that he expected the wide receiver to play through his hip issue. With Nacua's active status confirmed, look for the 2023 fifth-rounder to maintain his key role in the Rams offense Week 17. Through 15 games to date, Nacua has racked up a team-high 96 catches (on 146 targets) for 1,327 yards and five TDs.