Nacua (oblique) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

After missing practice Thursday, Nacua returned to a limited session Friday, setting the stage for the ascending young wideout to play Sunday. With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) on IR and out until at least Week 5, Nacua has taken on a prominent role in the Rams' passing offense alongside fellow WRs Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. In the team's 30-13 win over Seattle in Week 1, Nacua parlayed his 63 snaps into a 10/119-0 receiving line on a team-high 15 targets. With Nacua's active status confirmed, look for the 2023 fifth-rounder to remain a key target for QB Matthew Stafford in the absence of setbacks during Week 2 versus a rugged San Francisco defense that allowed seven points to Pittsburgh last Sunday.