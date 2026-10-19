Nacua hauled in six of seven targets for 80 yards during Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Cardinals

The modest stat line for Nacua may indicate otherwise, but it was a subpar performance aside from the 43-yard connection he made with QB Matthew Stafford just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. As for his five other grabs, Nacua averaged just 7.4 YPC. It was a far cry from the 17-138-1 line on 24 targets that he put up during last Monday's overtime loss to the Bills, but he's still sitting on a healthy 37-417-1 line on 52 targets through his four appearances this season. Nacua and the 2-4 Rams will look to right the ship next Sunday at Las Vegas.