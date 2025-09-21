Nacua recorded 11 receptions on 15 targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles. He added one rush for six yards.

Nacua dominated opportunity amongst the Rams' receiving corps, accounting for 15 targets on 34 total pass attempts for the team. It wasn't his most efficient performance, though he still managed long gains of 20, 15 and 12 yards to top 100 yards from scrimmage for the third stright game to begin the campaign. While Davante Adams has been impactful in the Rams' offense, Nacua looks likely to remain the top producer most weeks.