Nacua caught seven of eight targets for 75 yards and rushed twice for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Seahawks. He also lost a fumble.

Nacua accounted for 75 of Matthew Stafford's 130 passing yards as the Rams' prolific passing offense slowed down Sunday. Davante Adams caught his seventh receiving touchdown in the past four games, but Nacua remains the top overall target for Stafford, who has a 22:0 TD:INT in his last seven starts. Nacua has accrued at least 85 scrimmage yards in seven of nine appearances heading into a Week 12 home game against the Buccaneers on SNF.