Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McVay added that the cap on Nacua's reps is a precaution due to the swollen knee that has bothered him since the Rams' Week 8 loss in Dallas. Since then, he suited up for a Week 9 defeat at Green Bay, where he gathered in three of seven targets for 32 yards, before using L.A.'s Week 10 bye to rest up. Still, the aforementioned health concern continues to impact Nacua, so his status will be one to watch closely as the weekend draws closer.