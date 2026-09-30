Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (hip) will practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

This will mark Nacua's first official practice since Sept. 18, as he missed the last two games due to a listed hip injury that McVay has termed "soreness in his groin" that's not related to the psoas discomfort that he tended to in training camp. On Monday, McVay relayed to Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register that he was "hopeful" Nacua will return this coming Sunday at Philadelphia, but McVay was a bit more firm Wednesday, saying he expects the wide receiver to play in Week 4, per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site. Nacua likely will need to get back to full participation by Friday to avoid a designation ahead of the weekend.