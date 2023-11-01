Coach Sean McVay said Nacua (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay told Greg Beacham of the Associated Press on Monday that Nacua had some swelling in his knee in the wake of the Rams' Week 8 loss at Dallas, which could result in some practice limitations this week. Indeed, that has come to pass, but it remains to be seen if it'll follow Nacua into sessions Thursday and Friday. Still, Nacua's status for Sunday's game in Green Bay doesn't seem to be in peril.