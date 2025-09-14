Nacua recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Titans. He added one rushing attempt for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Nacua made an impact in both conventional and unconventional fashion in Sunday's win. He kicked things off with a 45-yard rushing score early in the first quarter on an end around. Nacua then went on to add long receptions of 24 and 22 yards to cap off an excellent all-around fantasy performance. Through two games, he has 266 yards from scrimmage and 18 receptions.