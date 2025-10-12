Coach Sean McVay said Nacua suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 17-3 win at Baltimore, and the wide receiver's status for next Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London is unknown, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Nacua initially sustained the injury with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter after he had his left foot rolled up on while attempting to break up a jump ball in the end zone. After going to the locker room, the Rams deemed him questionable to return, but he was able to check back in on the team's second possession after halftime. However, Nacua wasn't able to add to his first-half line (2-28-0 on three targets) after his return. L.A. will resume practicing Wednesday, by which point the Rams could have more clarity on the nature and severity of Nacua's ankle issue.