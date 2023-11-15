Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

McVay added that Nacua's reps are being capped as a precaution due to the swollen knee that has bothered him since the Rams' Week 8 loss in Dallas. Since then, he suited up for a Week 9 loss at Green Bay, where he gathered in three of seven targets for 32 yards, before using the team's Week 10 bye to rest up. Still, the aforementioned health concern continues to affect Nacua, so his status will be one to watch closely as this Sunday's game against the Seahawks draws closer.