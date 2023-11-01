Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay told Greg Beacham of the Associated Press on Monday that Nacua had some swelling in his knee in the aftermath of the Rams' Week 8 loss at Dallas, which could result in the receiver facing some practice limitations this week. Indeed, that has come to pass Wednesday, but it's unclear if Nacua will remain limited Thursday and Friday. Regardless, Nacua's status for Sunday's game in Green Bay doesn't seem to be in peril.