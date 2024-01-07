The Rams plan to remove Nacua from Sunday's game against the 49ers once he records 29 receiving yards, which would allow him to break the single-season rookie receiving record of 1,473 yards, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Los Angeles is already locked into a road game for the wild-card round of the playoffs and will prioritize resting several of its starters in Week 18 -- including quarterback Matthew Stafford -- with an eye on maintaining health heading into the postseason. Nacua will be an exception to that plan, as the Rams plan to give him the opportunity to try and secure the record set by Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers in 1960. Look for fill-in starting quarterback Carson Wentz to try and funnel targets to Nacua early and often in Sunday's game, but the 23-year-old is expected to be removed from the contest as soon as he sets the record. With that in mind, Nacua won't have much of a ceiling for receiving yardage Sunday and doesn't represent an appealing option in DFS contests.