Nacua suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 20-13 win at Washington and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine its extent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Rams already are without WR Davante Adams for a few more weeks after he underwent surgery on his left hamstring, and the team now may be sans Nacua if the results of Monday's testing go a certain way. L.A. doesn't believe that Nacua sustained a torn ACL, but the MRI will reveal what type of damage he incurred. Before picking up the injury on the Rams' final offensive snap, Nacua gathered in 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards and one touchdown and took two carries for 20 yards.