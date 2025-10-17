Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Nacua (ankle) will be out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

With Nacua unavailable this weekend, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield are candidates to see added opportunities alongside fellow WR Davante Adams. Nacua will thus target a potential return to action Nov. 2 versus the Saints, following the Rams' Week 8 bye.