Nacua (calf) won't practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua made an early exit from Thursday's practice due to a calf injury and officially went down as a limited participant. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday morning that Nacua's new health concern is "more minor than anything else" and "not significant." Nevertheless, Nacua is set for a pregame workout before the Rams make a decision on his status about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, per Barshop.