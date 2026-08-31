Nacua (groin) was off to the side for team drills at Monday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Nacua returned to practice Sunday and is slowly ramping things back up 10 days ahead of the Rams' Week 1 opener against the 49ers in Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10. The star wideout has missed a sizable chunk of the summer, but he and Matthew Stafford already have elite chemistry and should be able to pick things back up rather quickly when the games count. Nacua has been a locked-in first-round fantasy pick.