Rams' Puka Nacua: Working on side at Thursday's session

Nacua (groin) is working on a side field with trainers at practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Barshop initially didn't spot Nacua among the Rams' practice participants, but the star wide receiver was soon seen working out on a practice field alongside Myles Garrett (knee). It's encouraging that Nacua's practicing in any capacity at this point, though it will likely be at least a few days until he's cleared to practice with his teammates, per earlier reports. Nacua is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener at Kansas City.