Lake finished the 2025 regular season with 61 tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble while adding 10 passes defensed, including one interception, over 10 games with the Rams.

Lake played the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season without missing a single defensive snap. This impressive streak came to an end when the slot cornerback suffered an elbow injury in the Week 11 win over the Seahawks, which required surgery that would keep Lake out until the playoffs. Fortunately, the cornerback returned for January's playoff run, where he once again logged every defensive snap. The overall consistency from the 27-year-old earned him a three-year, $42 million contract that will keep him as the starting slot cornerback for the Rams through the 2028 season.