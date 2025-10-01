Rams' Quentin Lake: Co-leads Rams with nine stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lake registered nine tackles (five solo) during the Rams' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Lake played every single defensive snap for a fourth consecutive game. His nine tackles were a season high and tied Kamren Curl for most on the Rams. Lake -- the Rams' sixth-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft -- has 22 tackles (12 solo) and five pass defenses through the first four games of the regular season.
More News
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Posts two stops Sunday•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Thrives in starting role•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Tallies seven tackles in Week 16•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Another impressive outing Sunday•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Good to go vs. New England•