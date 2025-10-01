Lake registered nine tackles (five solo) during the Rams' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Lake played every single defensive snap for a fourth consecutive game. His nine tackles were a season high and tied Kamren Curl for most on the Rams. Lake -- the Rams' sixth-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft -- has 22 tackles (12 solo) and five pass defenses through the first four games of the regular season.