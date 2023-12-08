Lake (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The second-year safety out of UCLA was able to log a limited practice session Thursday after recording a DNP on Wednesday, making it seem as if he could be trending in the right direction to play Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that he expects Lake to suit up in Week 14, but the team will be careful with his hamstring issue, per Rodrigue. Even if Lake can go Sunday, John Johnson will likely see an uptick in snaps in the Rams' secondary.