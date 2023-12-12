Head coach Sean McVay noted Monday that he expects Lake (hamstring) back this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Lake has missed the last three games after he sustained a hamstring injury in Week 11 against the Seahawks. He was able to practice in a limited fashion last week, but ultimately did not suit up in Sunday's 37-31 OT loss to the Ravens. If Lake is able to progress in his practice participation this week, he'll resume his starting spot at free safety alongside strong safety Jordan Fuller.