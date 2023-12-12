Watch Now:

Head coach Sean McVay noted Monday that he expects Lake (hamstring) back this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Lake has missed the last three games after he sustained a hamstring injury in Week 11 against the Seahawks. He was able to practice in a limited fashion last week, but ultimately did not suit up in Sunday's 37-31 OT loss to the Ravens. If Lake is able to progress in his practice participation this week, he'll resume his starting spot at free safety alongside strong safety Jordan Fuller.

More News