The Rams designated Lake (elbow) to return from injured reserve Thursday, and the two sides also agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension the same day, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It was a busy start to the new year for Lake, whose contract extension includes $25.7 million guaranteed. The 2022 sixth-rounder is unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals, but Lake could be available for the Rams' postseason run. He landed on IR in mid-November after undergoing surgery to repair an elbow injury, and his return would likely result in less defensive snaps being available for Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary.