Lake logged 53 tackles (42 solo), six passes defended and recovered a fumble during the 2023 regular season over 14 games played.

Through the first half of the 2023 season, Lake looked like he was going to continue his role from his rookie year as a special teams regular with scant usage on defense, but he replaced Russ Yeast as a starter after the bye week and performed well despite suffering a hamstring injury that cost him three games. With Jordan Fuller an unrestricted free agent, Lake will likely retain his starting role in 2024 barring a splash in the draft or free agency.