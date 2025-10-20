Lake tallied six total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Jaguars.

The UCLA product was all over the field for Los Angeles' defense during Sunday's win, forcing the first fumble of his career in the second quarter. Lake has impressed as the Rams' top slot corner this season, recording 45 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and nine passes defended, with one interception, over the team's first seven games. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks following Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.