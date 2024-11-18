Lake recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

The 25-year-old battled through a groin injury to play in Sunday's win, tying Christian Rozeboom as the team's leading tackler. Week 11 marked the first time Lake posted double-digit tackles since opening the Rams' season with three consecutive 10-plus tackle games. The UCLA product is having a career season, recording 80 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defended through the team's first 10 games. He's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the season progresses.