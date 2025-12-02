Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Lake is recovering well from Nov. 18 surgery to address an elbow injury, but the defensive back is considered unlikely to return from injured reserve before the end of the regular season, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "He's been around, he's been in good spirits," McVay said of Lake. "The hope is, if you earn the right to play afterwards, then he'll get a chance to be able to join us then. I don't know if the regular season is realistic for him, but if we are able to earn the right to be able to play games after the 17 w''re guaranteed, I think there's a chance he'll be back for those."

The NFL's wild-card round will kick off Jan. 10, but if the 9-3 Rams are able to secure a No. 1 seed, Lake would have additional time to heal before potentially being available for the divisional round. With Lake having missed the Rams' last two games, Cobie Durant and Josh Wallace have picked up more reps at slot cornerback. Lake tallied a sack, 61 tackles, 10 pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games prior to being shut down with the elbow injury.