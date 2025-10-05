Lake finished Thursday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers with 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense.

Lake reached double-digit tackles for the first time this season, but he finished second on the Rams in tackles behind Nate Landman (14). Lake has played every single defensive snap in each of the first five games of the regular season and has accumulated 33 tackles (19 solo) and six pass defenses.