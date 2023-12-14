The Rams estimated Lake to be a full practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The team held a "jog-through" Wednesday, so Lake didn't handle the rigors of a regular practice session. Nonetheless, the fact that he was estimated as a full participant bodes well for the safety's chances of returning from a three-game absence to face Washington in Week 15. Prior to getting hurt, Lake's role had been steadily increasing, and he logged 100 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps for the first time this season against Seattle in Week 11.