Lake (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

According to head coach Sean McVay, Lake had been experiencing soreness in his hamstring after the Rams' Week 11 win over the Seahawks, and he's since been ruled out for Sunday's contest. With Lake missing time, John Johnson and Russ Yeast will likely see more time in Los Angeles' secondary.