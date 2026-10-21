Lake registered seven tackles (six solo) and an interception during the Rams' 18-16 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Lake picked off Jacoby Brissett early in the first quarter on a pass intended for Trey McBride, which the Rams offense converted into a 44-yard field goal six plays later. It was Lake's second interception of the season, which is already a career-high for the 2022 sixth-rounder. He's also up to eight pass defenses through six regular-season games, which is tied for second-most in the NFL behind Jacob Parrish (nine).