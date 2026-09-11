Lake recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and three defensed passes, including an interception, in Thursday's Week 1 loss to the 49ers.

Though Los Angeles was unexpectedly routed in both teams' season opener, Lake made a strong impression, leading the Rams in stops and defensed passes. Among the latter was a second-quarter interception of Brock Purdy that halted a San Francisco drive in Los Angeles territory. Lake missed the Rams' final seven regular-season games last year due to an elbow injury, but he returned to play every one of the team's defensive snaps in the postseason and appears fully healthy to begin 2026.