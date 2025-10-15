Rams' Quentin Lake: Picks off Rush in Week 6 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lake tallied six tackles (one solo), an interception and a fumble recovery during the Rams' 17-3 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Lake logged his first interception of the season late in the first quarter, when he jumped in front of a Cooper Rush pass intended for Zay Flowers. Lake also jumped on a football that was jarred loose from Flowers' hands by Jared Verse early in the third quarter, which led to an eight-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee two plays later. Lake has played every single defensive snap through six regular-season games and is up to 39 tackles (20 solo) and seven pass defenses on the year.
More News
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Logs double-digit tackles Week 5•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Co-leads Rams with nine stops•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Posts two stops Sunday•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Thrives in starting role•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Tallies seven tackles in Week 16•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Another impressive outing Sunday•