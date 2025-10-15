Lake tallied six tackles (one solo), an interception and a fumble recovery during the Rams' 17-3 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Lake logged his first interception of the season late in the first quarter, when he jumped in front of a Cooper Rush pass intended for Zay Flowers. Lake also jumped on a football that was jarred loose from Flowers' hands by Jared Verse early in the third quarter, which led to an eight-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee two plays later. Lake has played every single defensive snap through six regular-season games and is up to 39 tackles (20 solo) and seven pass defenses on the year.