Lake finished with two tackles (one solo) Sunday in a 14-9 Week 1 win over Houston.

Lake had a relatively quiet performance but was on the field for all 63 of Los Angeles' defensive snaps. Lake was a full-time starter for the first time last year and posted a career-high 111 tackles (including 2.0 sacks) over 17 regular-season games.

