Rams' Quentin Lake: Posts two stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lake finished with two tackles (one solo) Sunday in a 14-9 Week 1 win over Houston.
Lake had a relatively quiet performance but was on the field for all 63 of Los Angeles' defensive snaps. Lake was a full-time starter for the first time last year and posted a career-high 111 tackles (including 2.0 sacks) over 17 regular-season games.
More News
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Thrives in starting role•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Tallies seven tackles in Week 16•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Another impressive outing Sunday•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Double-digit tackles Sunday•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Good to go vs. New England•
-
Rams' Quentin Lake: Limited participant Thursday•