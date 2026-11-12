Lake recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Commanders.

Lake was credited with a forced fumble on the final play of the game, where Washington was trying to lateral the football down the field. Byron Young made the recovery for the Rams to clinch the win. For the season, Lake has recorded 63 tackles (37 solo) and has already set career highs in pass breakups (11), interceptions (three) and forced fumbles (two). He's also on pace to set a new career high in tackles.