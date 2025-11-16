Rams' Quentin Lake: Sidelined with elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lake (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Lake is dealing with an apparent elbow injury which will keep him sidelined for the rest of Week 11. The 26-year-old operates as the Rams' primary slot cornerback, so in his absence, Roger McCreary could stand to take over in that role.
