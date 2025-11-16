default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lake (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

Lake is dealing with an apparent elbow injury which will keep him sidelined for the rest of Week 11. The 26-year-old operates as the Rams' primary slot cornerback, so in his absence, Roger McCreary could stand to take over in that role.

More News