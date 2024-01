Lake recorded five total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

The second-year pro made just the fourth start of his career Sunday, taking Los Angeles' starting free safety duties from John Johnson since returning from injury in Week 15. Lake has now made five-or-more tackles in each of his last five outings as well, bringing his season total up to 50 tackles. Expect Lake to continue starting in the Rams' secondary in their Week 18 game against the 49ers.